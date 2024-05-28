Lewiston Road resident reportedly fires on deputy responding to burglary report

An 81-year-old man whom investigators believe was injured during an attempted burglary of his residence on Tuesday morning reportedly exchanged gunfire with a deputy who responded to 7924 Lewiston Road at 3:41 a.m. to a reported burglary.

Neither the deputy nor the resident, identified as Gregory Poole, were injured in the incident.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy -- not identified -- responded to the call and was approaching the home when he confronted a person outside the residence. The deputy identified himself, and the person fired a gunshot in the direction of the deputy. The deputy returned fire while continuing to identify himself, but the person continued to fire his gun.

The deputy took cover and called for backup.

Upon the arrival of a second deputy, the person was taken into custody without further incident.

The Sheriff's Office says that neither the deputy nor the subject were struck by gunfire, and neither sustained an injury as a result of the gunfire.

The type of firearm used by the subject has not been released.

Poole was reportedly injured in a struggle with the burglary suspect.

It's believed the burglary suspect fled the scene before the deputy arrived. The area was searched, but the suspect was not located.

Once Poole was released from the hospital, he was charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree and menacing a police officer. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

The Sheriff's Office states that the investigation into both the burglary and the gunfire is ongoing.