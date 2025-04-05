Live music arrives at The Goose in Oakfield

Photo by Howard Owens.

The Goose in Oakfield, 33 South Main St., is Genesee County's new live music venue, thanks to Oakfield resident Thom Jennings and a grant administered by GO ART!

Jennings, a musician himself, got the idea during his wife's surprise birthday party at the Goose last July. Bruce Wojick, a member of the Strictly Hip, played a couple of songs.

"I got to thinking, man, this would just be a really good space for an artist-centric music event," Jennings said. "Because one of the things that's always driven me crazy when I played a happy hour acoustic event, or even as I go to more shows now, the artist isn't necessarily the focus.

It's hard, he said, for a good singer-songwriter to find a place where the audience is there to hear the music more than they are to chat with their friends.

The other inspiration for the idea came from his son Trevor, a drummer in multiple bands. He mentioned playing a gig where audience members could bring their own beer or wine.

So, during the last round of grant applications for state grants for community art projects through GO ART!, Jennings pitched the idea and approved the grant.

Evan Anstey and James Robert Kibby played the inaugural show on Friday evening.

There are shows on May 2 (Steve Novak) and June 6 (Tyler Bagwell), and there is a Christmas concert planned for December.

The Goose is a community center in Oakfield run by Susan Zeliff, Jennings' niece.

Evan Anstey

Photo by Howard Owens.

James Robert Kibby

Photo by Howard Owens.