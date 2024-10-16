Lockport man pleads guilty to two charges related human remains being found in Alabama

A 45-year-old Lockport man admitted in Genesee County Court on Wednesday to concealing a human body in the trunk of a car and parking it in the town of Alabama on March 17.

Norman S. "Bud" DeBois entered a guilty plea to concealment of a human corpse, a Class E felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony.

DeBois was initially charged in April with additional counts of hindering prosecution in the first degree and conspiracy in the fifth degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Wednesday's plea satisfies all charges. He faces from 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21 at 2:15 p.m.

On March 19, while investigating a missing person complaint out of Niagara County, Sheriff's deputies found the body of Michael G. Poole, 59, of Olcott.

Two Niagara County residents are accused of conspiring to murder Poole.

On April 19, Kathryn A. "Kit" Henry, 33, of Lockport, was charged with murder in the second degree, a Class A-1 felony, assault in the first degree, a Class B felony, concealment of a human corpse, a Class E felony, hindering prosecution in the first degree, a Class D felony, tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony, conspiracy in the second degree, a Class B felony, and conspiracy in the fourth degree, a Class E felony.

Last week, Edward A. Dunn, 38, of Lockport, was charged with murder in the second degree, a Class A-1 felony, assault in the second degree, a Class B felony, concealment of a human corpse, a Class E felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony.

Those two cases are pending further court proceedings.