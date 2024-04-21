Lockport woman charged with murder in case of body found in Alabama

A 33-year-old Lockport woman has been charged with murder by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office for allegedly causing the death of Michael Poole and then attempting to conceal Poole's body in a remote area of the town of Alabama.

Kathryn A. "Kat" Henry is charged with murder in the second degree, a Class A-1 felony, which carries a potential sentence of 15 years to 25 years in state prison.

The body of the 59-year-old Poole, from Olcott, was found in Alabama on March 19 during an investigation into a report of a missing person from Niagara County.

Henry is accused of conspiring with another person in the death of Poole. The other suspect is not yet named and has not yet been arrested, but charges are expected. The Sheriff's Office said there is no concern for public safety. The suspect is already in custody on another matter.

Henry is also charged with:

Assault in the first degree, a Class B felony

Concealment of a human corpse, a Class E felony

Hindering prosecution in the first degree, a Class D felony

Tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony

Conspiracy in the second degree, a Class B felony

Conspiracy in the fourth degree, a Class E felony

Henry was arraigned on Friday and ordered held without bail.