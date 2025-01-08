Man accused of killing Olcott resident and hiding body in Alabama picks trial over plea deal

Edward Dunn

A 39-year-old Lockport man confirmed in County Court on Tuesday that he wants to be tried on a murder charge rather than take a plea offer.

Edward Dunn initially turned down a plea offer in December. It would have capped his prison term to 15 years to life. His appearance on Tuesday before Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini was his last chance to accept the plea offer. If convicted of murder at trial, he faces a potential term of 25 years to life on that count alone. With additional charges under New York law, he could be potentially sentenced to 50 years to life.

Dunn is accused of killing Michael Poole, of Olcott, and then hiding his body in the trunk of a car that was abandoned in the town of Alabama in March.

Also charged in the murder is Kathryn A. Henry, 33, from Lockport, who was arrested on April 19 and charged with murder in the second degree. She was accused at the time of conspiring with Dunn to kill Poole and hide his body.

Norman S. DuBois, 45, of Lockport, is charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, concealment of a human corpse and conspiracy.

Dunn's trial is scheduled to start with jury selection on March 2.

Besides the Class A-1 felony of murder, he is also charged with assault in the second degree, a Class B felony; concealment of a human corpse, a Class E felony; and tampering with physical evidence, a Class E felony.