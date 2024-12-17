Man responsible for death of Sheriff's sergeant sentenced to 20 years in prison

The plea deal Michael Elmore made to avoid a 25-year prison term capped his sentence at 20 years, and that is precisely what County Court Judge Donald O'Geen handed down Tuesday morning.

Elmore admitted to his role in causing the death of Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello at Batavia Downs in March when he entered a guilty plea on Nov. 18 to aggravated manslaughter in the first degree.

In court, after O'Geen had heard from members of Sanfratello's family, from District Attorney Kevin Finnell, and from Elmore's own attorney, who said he believed Elmore was truly remorseful, Elmore apologized to the family for his actions.

That apology appeared not to sway O'Geen, who noted that Elmore seemingly left Batavia Downs in the early morning of March 10 to dispose of a pellet gun he was carrying and then returned swinging heavy gold necklaces heading straight toward Sanfratello and a security guard with the intent of fighting them.

Finnell said the pellet gun could have looked like a real gun if Sanfratello had seen it during a confrontation, so Elmore needed to dispose of it before starting a fight to protect himself.

The incident began in 34 Rush, a bar inside Batavia Downs, and Finnell noted that surveillance footage reveals not just the initial incident but the degree to which Sanfratello was known in the community and that he was highly regarded. People are seen shaking his hand and patting him on his back as he escorts Elmore and Elmore's fiance, Lyndsey Wilcox, from the facility.

Finnell argued that Elmore should receive the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison under the terms of the plea deal.

The initial incident in the bar, he said, at most would have resulted in an appearance ticket but Elmore chose to escalate the situation.

Elmore chose that route even as Sanfratello was showing great patience with Elmore and Wilcox, doing his duty as a dedicated public servant but not in an over heated way, but remaining calm and cheerful.

Sanfrantello was just doing his job, Finnell told the court.

Wilcox entered a guilty plea on Nov. 18 to assault in the second degree, a Class D violent felony. She pleaded to “causing physical injury to a police officer who was in the act of performing his official duties.”

She is scheduled for sentencing at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21.

The Batavian may have further updates on court proceedings later today.