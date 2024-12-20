Man wanted by Batavia PD on weapons charge located

Nathan Royse

A man wanted by Batavia PD on a weapons charge since September 2023 is in custody after being located by U.S. Marshals.

Batavia PD has released little information on the case.

Royse, age and area of residence not disclosed, was wanted on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. The release about his arrest does not state what charges he is being held on or what incident the charges stem from.

A reward of $2,500 was offered for his capture. Batavia PD does not say whether the reward will be paid, but the release thanks the community for tips and Le Roy PD for assisting in the investigation.

There is no information on where Royse was located.

At the time the search for Royse was announced, he was on parole for a conviction on burglary in the second degree and had an active parole warrant out for his arrest.