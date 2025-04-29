Motorcyclist dies in collision at I-490 on-ramp in Le Roy

A motorcyclist died at the scene of an accident that was reported at 6:46 p.m. on Monday at Route 19 and the I-490 on-ramp in Le Roy.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Duane L. Girdner, 65, of Rochester, was traveling northbound on Route 19 on a 2005 Vespa Motorcycle when the bike struck the rear passenger side door of a 2015 Chrysler 300, driven by Sara J. Stevens, 25, of Livonia, that was northbound approaching the on-ramp.

Steven allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, pulling out in front of Girdner's bike.

The collision threw Girdner into the side of the vehicle, causing serious physical injuries. He was pinned under his Vespa until bystanders, Le Roy Fire, and Mercy EMS responded and administered life-saving measures.

Girdner succumbed to his injuries roadside and was pronounced dead by the Coroner's Office at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and no charges were announced. The Crash Management Team is handling the investigation. Assisting at the scene were the Le Roy Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Le Roy PD, and multiple bystanders.