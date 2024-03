There is a report of five vehicles involved in an accident at Route 98 and Federal Drive, Town of Batavia.

No word on injuries. It is blocking traffic.

Town of Batavia and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 9:08 a.m.: Possibly seven vehicles involved. Traffic is closed northbound, and a deputy is requested to close southbound traffic at Saile Drive. Apparently, any injuries are minor.

UPDATE 9:29 a.m.: All patients are believed to be sign-offs.