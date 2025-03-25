Music Mystery: Who was the youth who tried to pilfer an autographed chair after a Byrds concert in Batavia?

A group of friends and I share music-related messages through e-mail fairly regularly and the other day one of them shared a newspaper article that mentioned the rock band The Byrds were going to play at Batavia High School.

The undated article is clear that the concert was at Batavia High School. It may have been sponsored by Genesee County College (a group member found another article mentioning the Bob Seger System playing the series, which is what started the discussion).

A site called concertswiki suggests the show was on April 26, 1970.

An article in the Buffalo Courier-Express, from the Batavia Bureau, mentioned that while students got band members' autographs after the show, one enterprising fan grabbed one of the auditorium's plastic chairs and then had band members sign it.

Then, police spotted the youth, not named in the article, running across the parking lot with the chair. He was charged with petit larceny and released on $25 bail.

So, who was this young fan? Do you know? Was it you? We want to solve this mystery and get the rest of the story. Email me, please, at howard@thebatavian.com