'Musical Fireworks' theme of GSO's concert at GCC on Sunday

By Howard B. Owens
genesee-symphany-orchestra

The "Musical Fireworks" will be flying Sunday at Genesee Community College when the Genesee Symphony Orchestra plays its February concert at 4 p.m.

Featured works conducted by Music Director S. Shade Zajac:

  • Symphony no. 9, Shostakovich
  • Overture to William Tell, Rossini
  • Three-Cornered Hat, Suite no. 2, Manuel de Falla
  • Russian Sailors Dance, Gliere

Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for seniors, and students with an ID can attend for free.

Audience members who arrive at 3 p.m. can meet the orchestra.

Photos by Howard Owens.

