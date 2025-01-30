'Musical Fireworks' theme of GSO's concert at GCC on Sunday

The "Musical Fireworks" will be flying Sunday at Genesee Community College when the Genesee Symphony Orchestra plays its February concert at 4 p.m.

Featured works conducted by Music Director S. Shade Zajac:

Symphony no. 9, Shostakovich

Overture to William Tell, Rossini

Three-Cornered Hat, Suite no. 2, Manuel de Falla

Russian Sailors Dance, Gliere

Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for seniors, and students with an ID can attend for free.

Audience members who arrive at 3 p.m. can meet the orchestra.

Photos by Howard Owens.