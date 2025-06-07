New apartment complex nearly ready for first tenants, owner optimistic it fills need in Batavia

Dave Mazur, owner and developer of MedTech Landing, 15 MedTech Drive, Batavia, across R. Stephen Hawley Drive from Genesee Community College.

Photo by Howard Owens.

The owner of the nearly completed MedTech Landing, an 80-unit apartment complex across the road from Genesee Community College, thinks the new complex is filling a market need in Batavia.

That need is for quality, market-rate apartments that are an easy drive to downtown and to a Thruway interchange.

“It takes a lot of energy to get to this point. It’s very exciting,” said owner and developer Dave Mazur. “It’s nice to see officials from the town, city, county, and EDC all interested in the project, almost as a team. They’re helping get the word out to HR departments at local companies and hospitals. We’re hopeful that message turns into tenants.”

Mazur said the design and construction go beyond typical standards.

“We own these, so we invest in better materials—thicker siding, plastic trim, pine interior, plywood cabinets with soft-close features, and upgraded roofing. It costs more up front, but reduces maintenance long-term,” he said.

Move-in dates are set for July 1 for the building on the west end of the complex, July 15 and Aug. 1 for two other buildings, with another building ready for move-in in December.

Starting rents:

1 bedroom, $1,450

2 bedrooms, $1450+

3-bedroom townhouses, $2,100

The apartments come with a range/oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Garages are available, and the three-bedroom townhouses have attached garages.

Mazur said the location offers a combination of convenience and setting.

“We’re two miles from downtown, close to the Thruway and restaurants, but with a country feel. Some units overlook farmland, others woods. I think Batavia lacked this kind of fresh, quality product.”

Mark Masse, president and CEO of the Genesee County Economic Development Center, said, “This is exactly what our board envisioned when they approved incentives for this project. The layout is perfect, and the views are fantastic. These are the type of apartments we want to attract people moving here for new jobs.”

MedTech Landing LLC received a sales tax exemption of $720,000, a property tax abatement of about $3 million, and a mortgage tax exemption of $120,000.

“This is what we hoped it would be,” Masse said. “I think these are really great apartments for people looking to downsize or for commuters.”

Entry way to access group of one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Typical bathroom in one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Typical living room and kitchen in one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Entry way of three-bedroom townhouse.

Living room and kitching of townhouse.

Bathroom in townhouse.

