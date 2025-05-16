New business partners eager to see Indian Falls Log Cabin Restaurant become new regional hot spot

Back row, business partners Curtis Gallagher, left, and Donald Dylag Jr. Up front, Jolyn Hyland and Chelsie Dibble. Both Hyland, wife of Gallagher, and Dibble are managers. Dibble has been with the Log Cabin for 25 years.

Friends since childhood and now business partners, Donald Dylag Jr. and Curtis Gallagher say they see nothing but potential at the Indian Falls Log Cabin Restaurant, the landmark eatery perched above Tonawanda Creek in Indian Falls.

“This is the nicest piece of real estate in Genesee County, with the waterfall,” Dylag told The Batavian. “He’s got an eye for food. I’ve got an eye for buildings. We want to make the building and the food match the view and the property.”

The business's ownership is split between the partners in a unique way. Both Gallagher and Dylag purchased the property at 1227 Gilmore Road. Dylag owns the bar and grill, and Gallagher serves as general manager.

Dylag grew up just around the corner in Indian Falls and still lives in the house where he was raised.

“I’ve been coming here my whole life,” he said. “It was always the first stop and the last stop on a motorcycle. We always came here for lunch after work.”

Gallagher, who’s lived in Genesee County most of his life, brings experience from his own property services business and a long history in construction, maintenance, and real estate. He also loves food, loves to cook, and will supervise the kitchen and the menu.

“We’ve both thought this place was special for years,” Gallagher said. “It’s already a landmark. People come just to take pictures of the falls.”

The partners say their goal is to elevate every aspect of the business, starting with the menu.

“We’re going to bring better quality food,” Gallagher said. “We want to cover everything from a roast beef sandwich or burger to seafood pasta and steaks.

We want it to be a destination for a Sunday drive or a special occasion.

Recent specials have included surf and turf, mussels bucatini, and chicken Florentine.

“We’ve hired two new chefs who have worked at top places,” Gallagher said. “We’re aiming for country club-worthy food, but in a casual, comfortable setting.”

Upgrades to the building are also in the works.

“We want to clear out the brush and expand the view of the creek, put in new floors, bathrooms, and bars, and build a deck that wraps around for outdoor seating,” Dylag said. “In the winter, maybe even snow globes outside.”

The partners say many of the improvements will be behind the scenes at first, updating systems and infrastructure.

“A lot of the upgrades are things people won’t see, but they’re important,” Gallagher said. “We’re putting the money back into the business.”

They’ve kept the restaurant open since taking over about two months ago, maintaining a staff of about 20 with plans to grow to 30.

“Most of our employees are local, and they really care about this place,” Gallagher said. “Business is good, a lot of new faces, and a lot of people we know personally.”

For Dylag, owning the Log Cabin is about honoring its legacy and realizing its promise.

“I wanted to see it go to its fullest potential,” he said. “Watching it not do that was one of the motivating factors. I could see the potential this place had.”

Built in 1946, the Indian Falls Log Cabin Restaurant has served generations of locals and travelers, offering classic American fare, live music, and a view of the 20-foot waterfall on Tonawanda Creek -- a view that remains a draw for visitors from across Western New York.

The partners say they’re just getting started.

“Sky’s the limit,” Gallagher said.

The restaurant will celebrate its new ownership with a party on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring liquor, seltzer, cider, and dispensary tastings from local businesses. At 9 p.m., the Dave Viterna Band will take the stage.

Jen Ryan ready to greet customers.

