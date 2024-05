File photo by Howard Owens

Genesee County residents who are curious about the new Genesee County Jail and would like to see it inside for themselves before it starts holding inmates will get their chance on Saturday.

Sheriff William Sheron has announced an open house that day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The new jail is located at 3839 West Main Street Road, Batavia -- basically to the east of and between the Animal Shelter County Building #2.

Previously: