North Pembroke fixture reopens at The Mog Bar & Grill

Amy Smith and David Scroger, the new owners of The Mog Bar & Grill on North Pembroke Road, Batavia.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Amy Smith was as sad as anybody about the Mogadore Hillton closing with her mother's retirement.

The bar and restaurant had been part of her life for 45 years. So, after much discussion with her husband, David Scroger, she decided to take the business over herself, with Scroger's help.

"It's just been a very family-oriented community, and in December, my mom decided to retire, and the community was very depressed because people come in as customers, then become friends, and then they really become family. So I could not close the doors on everyone," Smith said.

Smith and Scoger opened the doors under their ownership for the first time on Wednesday. With the restaurant closed, the couple worked a few months to renovate the kitchen and bar.

The Mog Bar & Grill, as its now called, has a long history. The building is 168 years old. It was originally a hotel for farmers who brought their grain to the mill on the other side of North Pembroke Road.

Smith's grandfather, Albert Smith, bought the building in 1971 and opened a bar. His daughter, Amy's mother, Jane Smith, took it over 10 years later and five years later added the restaurant.

"I did grow up in this business," Amy said. "My mother moved all three of her kids into the attached apartment. So I've grown up with this for about 45 years now. I've been helping my mom as a waitress and bartender for the past 20 years."

Amy teaches English as a new language in Le Roy, and Scroger is a car hauler. They're both keeping their full-time jobs. Jane is working four days a week and Amy's niece, Hannah, is helping out on the day shift.

"We had to hire outside the family for the first time ever," Smith said. "We have a new cook."

The menu classic country road bar fare -- soups and salads, pizza, wings and things, hamburgers, and on Friday, haddock and shrimp are on the menu.

What will you find when you visit The Mog? Amy says, "When you come, everyone is just so friendly. It's very country, very cozy. We have really good bar food. On Fridays, we have fish fries, and my mother makes a homemade special every Friday. So it's about friendship and community and bringing everyone together."

That's what The Mog means to her, Amy said. Family."

"The Mog means just family to me, honestly, because growing up here and all these people have seen me grow up since I was five years old. So I mean, they're kind of like my extended family. So yeah, The Mog honestly means family and friendship to me. I'm just excited to welcome back familiar faces and a lot of new faces who have come in today."

The Mog Bar and Grill is at 8100 North Pembroke Road, Batavia. The phone number is 585-762-9917. Its hours are Wednesday from noon to 9 p.m., Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m., Friday from noon to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m.; it is closed on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

