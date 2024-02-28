Notre Dame topples #1 seed to advance to final in Class C3

Notre Dame earned a trip to Blue Cross Arena this Saturday with a 73-65 win over Fillmore on Tuesday in the Class C3 semifinal.

The Fighting Irish will play Arkport-Canaseraga for the championship at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

ND came into the game seeded #4 and went on to upset #1 seed Fillmore behind 23 points for Jaden Sherwood and 21 points for Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Jay Antinore scored 11 points and Chase Antinore scored nine.

Sherwood also had eight rebounds.

Jay Antinore was assigned Fillmore's leading scorer, Zach Sission, on defense and held him scoreless from the field. Sission's five points in the game came on free throws. Antinore had six steals.

Arkport-Canaseraga is the #3 seed.

Photos by Pete Welker.