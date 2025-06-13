O-A coach removed for alleged inappropriate conduct with student

An Oakfield-Alabama coach has been relieved of all coaching responsibilities over alleged inappropriate conduct with a student, according to a letter Superintendent John Fisgus sent to district parents on Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the allegations, according to the letter.

The person has been banned from all district property and prohibited from any contact with students or staff.

"Please note that the district does not employ this coach in any capacity beyond the coaching role," Fisgus wrote.

He asked that anyone with information relevant to the investigation contact the Sheriff's Office.

"The district remains committed to fostering a safe and supportive learning environment for all students," Fisgus said.