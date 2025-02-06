O-A superintendent issues apology for song with 'inappropriate language' played during game

At Wednesday's basketball game between Notre Dame and Oakfield-Alabama at O-A, a song with crude language was apparently played during a break in the action.

Videos provided to The Batavian indicate some sort of confrontation between a couple of adults who attended the game and O-A Superintendent John Fisgus. One video is blurry with no discernable audio, and the other is very short with no significant statements, so it's hard to say what happened.

A person who complained to The Batavian about the incident said the song contained racial slurs.

Fisgus issued the following letter to members of both school communities and in response to a request from The Batavian for a comment on the incident, provided it to The Batavian.