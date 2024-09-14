Oakfield-Alabama/Elba scores three times in 21-6 win

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba beat Canisteo-Greenwood on Friday, 21-6.

OAE Statistics:

Sr RB/LB Avery Watterson - 14 Carries, 155 Yards, 2 TDs, 10 total tackles

Sr RB/LB Jack Cianfrini - 10 Carries, 127 Yards, 1 TD, 8 Total Tackles, 1 PBU

JR LB Dominic West - 8 Tackles

JR DB Hunter Tobolski - 7 Tackles

“Tonight was a good example of what our federation games will look like this year," said Head Coach Tyler Winters. "In Class D, you can bet that every week will be a battle. Tonight was a four-quarter battle with a tough CG team. I am proud of our guys for settling into the game and closing this out confidently in their execution. We’ll enjoy this one tonight, but it’s back to the grind tomorrow to prepare for our next tough Class D matchup.”

Also in Genesee County football:

Alexander beat Attica 21-0. Last season, Alexander and Attica was a merged team. Now the neighboring rivals again and Friday's game was the first time the two teams met on the gridiron since 2017. The Trojans won then, too, 20-3. The game was played at Van Detta with Alexander the home team. Alexander QB Brody Heckman opened the scoring midway through the first quarter on a 19-yard touchdown run. Melissa Sawyer kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead. The Trojan offense moved the ball after an interception by Defensive Back Jacob Brooks. It culminated with another Heckman TD run on a QB draw from 33 yards out. With the Sawyer kick, it was 14-0 heading into the half. In the second half, Jacob Brooks had his second interception of the night and returned the ball 37 yards for a TD. Sawyer capped it with her third PAT. Defensively Ryder Riechert led the Trojans with 8 tackles and Dylan Pohl had 4 tackles two of which were tackles for loss. Heckman finished with 82 yards rushing, Kingston Woods had 50 on 12 carries, and Ryder Riechert rushed for 46 on 12 carries. Trojans move to 2-0 on the season.

LeRoy/Cal-Mum beat Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton 20-6. Cameron Riggi scored on a two-yard run in the first quarter. Brady McClurg scored on a one-yard run and on a 65-yard pass to Xavier Bowen. Dawson Stephens scored Dansville's lone TD on a 13-yard pass to Evan Sedore. Jack Egeling ran for 77 yards on 18 carries, Riggi 18 on nine carries, On defense, Dillon Alcott had six tackles. DJ O'Geen had five tackles with a sack.

Avon beat York/Pavilion, 33-7.

Geneseo/Mount Morris beat Notre Dame/Byron-Bergen, 48-15

