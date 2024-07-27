Oakfield held its second Box Car Derby on Saturday

For the second year in a row, Oakfield hosted its own Box Car Derby on Saturday, this time using Bennett Avenue as the track.

The event was organized by the recently form Oakfield Box Car Derby Association.

Here are the racing results:

Sport Division (Ages 7-10yrs) :

1st - August Rindell

2nd - Eli Pamer

3rd - Brynn Shildwaster

Super Stock Division (Ages 11-13yrs) :

1st - Cody Pangrazio (winner 2nd year in a row)

2nd - Forrest Franklin

3rd - Lincoln Puls

First-place winners in both divisions won:

The Sue D’Alba Memorial Trophy

$100 cash (courtesy of RKK Construction and Smith’s Outdoors)

1 free Large pizza per month for one year (courtesy of Santino’s Pizza)

An Oakfield Box Car Derby Association t-shirt (courtesy of XO, Sassy Parties)

Second and third-place winners also received a trophy, and all participants received a gift card for 1 free ice cream (courtesy of Blondie’s Sip n’ Dip).

Photos by Howard Owens.