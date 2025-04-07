Officer in Le Roy credited with working cold case, making arrest in Crocker Ace Hardware burglary

A 45-year-old Le Roy resident has been charged in a 2023 burglary of Crocker's Ace Hardward.

Officer Matthew Nielson worked the cold case and identified the suspect, who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in merchandise in the overnight heist.

Nielson had few leads to work with, according to Chief Greg Kellogg.

"Through persistent follow-up, detailed investigative work, and strong attention to detail, he successfully identified the suspect and personally made the arrest," Kellogg said. "This arrest is the result of Nielson’s dedication and resolve, demonstrating the commitment of the LeRoy Police Department to holding offenders accountable — no matter how much time has passed. His work on this case reflects the professionalism and determination that the department strives to deliver every day."

Andrew J. Paladino was taken into custody. He is charged with burglary. No other charges were listed in the release. His release status is unknown