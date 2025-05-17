Officials laud tax reduction for WROTB in press conference at Batavia Downs

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

Photo by Howard Owens

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said Friday that a newly approved tax reduction for the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. will directly benefit OTB employees and communities across Western New York.

Speaking at a press conference at Batavia Downs, Peoples-Stokes said, “I assure you, both the elected representatives as well as the board members, that in Albany, we paid attention to what you asked for.”

She called the $4.5 million annual tax cut, signed last week by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the result of persistent local advocacy and a commitment to workers.

“It’s really challenging when you’re working on a budget the size of the one that New York works on,” Peoples-Stokes said. “You can get right to the last day, and some things that you think were in there could come out because something else found its way in. That did not happen with this issue.”

Peoples-Stokes said the tax reduction will help Batavia Downs provide better wages and benefits for employees, improve entertainment for guests and increase distributions to the 17 member municipalities.

“I want to give God all the glory, because clearly that’s how I take my lead, and it’s been working for me my entire life,” she said.

She also credited Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie for supporting the measure, saying she personally lobbied him to keep the provision in the budget for Western New York.

“The idea came from Western New York. So the idea should actually happen for Western New York in this budget,” Peoples-Stokes said.

About 50 Batavia Downs employees stood behind the speakers during the press conference, holding signs thanking the political leaders who helped secure the tax cut in the state budget.

Byron Brown, president and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp., said the tax cut will allow Batavia Downs to do “even more for all of you and our host communities,” estimating the change will provide $25 million over five years.

“Our dedicated employees and the 2.7 million residents in our 17 member municipalities will be the beneficiaries,” Brown said.

Dennis Bassett, chair of the board, said the measure is a step forward, but more work remains in Albany.

“There are issues that need to be addressed in Albany that haven’t been addressed until now, issues that must be addressed if Batavia Downs and the OTB are going to increase revenue and profits for the municipalities,” Bassett said. “We know that we can’t grow this business and be successful if we don’t look at how we can go into different ventures, and we can’t do the same things we’ve been doing tomorrow that we’re doing today and be successful.”

Rochelle Stein, chairwoman of the Genesee County Legislature and a board member, said the partnership between management and the board was critical to achieving the tax reduction.

“This is what happens when everyone pulls in the same direction for the good of our region,” Stein said. “It’s not just about Batavia Downs -- it’s about every community that benefits.”

Mo Sumbundu, Western New York regional director for Gov. Hochul’s office, praised the collaboration.

“Governor Hochul is committed to supporting Western New York’s communities and workforce, and this tax change ensures more resources stay local,” Sumbundu said.

Antonella Rotilio, a representative of the United Public Service Employees Union, said the tax reduction is a win for the staff.

“Our members work hard every day to make Batavia Downs a success,” Rotilio said in a statement. “This tax relief means our voices were heard, and it will help us continue to provide for our families and support our communities. We appreciate the leadership that made this possible.”

Peoples-Stokes closed by urging Batavia Downs to “keep doing that great job of entertaining " and congratulating the board and staff on their work in securing the tax cut.

Photo by Howard Owens

Byron Brown

Photo by Howard Owens

Mo Sumbundu

Photo by Howard Owens