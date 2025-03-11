On anniversary of line-of-duty death, badge number of Sgt. Sanfratello retired

Photo by Howard Owens.

A year after his life was taken while on duty, the badge number of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello, GS-09, was retired from service in a memorial on Monday outside the Sheriff's Office on Park Road, Batavia.

Also honored were three members of the department who also lost their lives in the line of duty: Constable William H. Johnson, March 15, 1995; Corections Officer Raymond F. Thompson, May 30, 2002; and, Deputy Frank Bordonaro, July 8, 2014.

"The badge we wear is more than just a piece of metal," said Sheriff Joseph Graff. "It represents commitment, sacrifice, courage, honor, unwavering dedication to protecting and serving our community. It's a reminder of the trust that is placed in those who wear it. We honor these men as they've been pillars of strength and mentors to many, true embodiments of integrity and professionalism. Through countless challenges and moments of triumph, they have worn the badge with honor, putting the needs of others aside for themselves. Their impact goes far beyond the uniform. They have touched lives, provided comfort in difficult times and made our community a better, safer place."

Brian Thompson, a retired deputy and brother of Raymond Thompson, delivered the closing prayer.

"Let the light of Your countenance, oh God, shine upon the families of our departed comrades," Thompson prayed at his closing. "May we go from your strength to your strength. Strengthen us all in resolve and keep faith with all patriots, servants, and shields by fearlessly maintaining our liberties so nobly won and paid for by those who have gone on before us. Grant us your help, oh God, that the families here today and the officers and members of the Sheriff's Office and local departments and jurisdictions may valiantly fulfill their role to our country, our state, our county and our home to serve towards your purpose of the establishment of justice and peace."

Photo by Howard Owens.

Sheriff Joseph Graff

Photo by Howard Owens.

Retired Deputy Brian Thompson

Photo by Howard Owens.