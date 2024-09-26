OTB board approves contract offer to Mayor Byron Brown to become agencies new CEO, acceptance pending

Photo by Howard Owens.

The Western Regional OTB Board of Directors on Thursday morning, by unanimous vote, approved a contract offer to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to become the next CEO and president of the OTB.

Brown will receive a salary of $295,000 in the first year, with the possibility of incentive bonuses. The contract will have an annual renewal clause, said Board President Dennis Bassett.

Bassett declined to release copies of the 17-page contract to the press until Brown signs it.

Brown is expected to announce his future plans next week, a spokesman for the mayor's office said.

MORE TK