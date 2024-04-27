Pair in Le Roy accused of providing marijuana to a minor

John Reese

Two men in Le Roy are accused of providing marijuana to a student after initially connecting with the teenager through Snapchat.

Asa A Wooten, 20, and John M. Reese, 34, are both charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Neither man has a permanent residence.

Asa Wooten

On April 22, the Le Roy Police Department was informed of possible drug activity in the area of the Woodward Memorial Library and Wolcott School.

The child receiving the marijuana was under 17 years of age, according to police.

Wooden and Reese allegedly first made contact with the child through Snapchat.

They were arrested on April 24, arraigned, and issued orders of protection.

The Le Roy Police Department encourages parents to talk with their children about the dangers of drug use and of interacting with strangers on social media.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer William Riley at 585-768-2527.