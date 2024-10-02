Parole Board determined Scott Doll lacked remorse for 2009 murder in Pembroke

"He was laying in a pool of blood," Doll told the panel. "I knelt by him, and I was with him when he took his last breath. I didn't know what to do, and I know I didn't act right because I thought maybe somebody that was close to me was involved in it I lawyered up, and they basically took it from there and convicted me by manipulating the system basically."

Later in the hearing, he said he suspected at the time that his son could have killed Benquist because the two men never got along. He said his son was cleared because he had gone to The Home Depot that evening, and security camera footage from the store confirmed his alibis.

"I just couldn't think of anybody else who would have done it," Doll said in explaining why he suspected his son.

Doll said he didn't render aid to his friend. He didn't attempt CPR and he didn't call authorities for assistance.

Instead of rendering assistance, Doll walked away from the scene.

"I didn't have a destination in mind that I could thin of at the time," Doll told the board. "I was just walking, just trying to get my head around everything that just transpired."

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2009, Doll was found by Deputy James Diehl walking on North Lake Road, Pembroke. Doll had what appeared to be blood on his clothing. Later, blood was also found on a vehicle he had been driving. At trial, a blood spatter expert testified the pattern of blood on Doll's clothing and face was consistent with a physical altercation.

The parol board said that Doll's actions that night were an "aggravting factor" in their findings.

Doll was a corrections officer at the time, trained in CPR and how to respond in crisis situations.

"You watched your victim die without attempting to render him any medical assistance," the board states in its ruling. "You stated that you left and just started walking and, in doing so, you thought of yourself and acted in our own self-interest at the expense of your victim's humanity."

The board did commend Doll on his behavior in prison. He has assisted other inmates in earning General Equivalent Deplomas and completed a horticulture training program, which included growing produce for a food pantry program near the Hudson Correctional Facility. He is also a facilitator in the prison's protestant community.

Doll said he's been a member of his church in Corfu for 50 years. He said he hoped the board would see him as a good person.