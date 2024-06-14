Paving underway for portion of new police station parking lot adjacent Washington Avenue businesses

Photo by Howard Owens

Asphalt was laid today along the north side of the Alva Place parcel, where a new police station is under construction.

After learning in April that contractors planned to close off the entire parking lot during the construction of the police station, neighboring business owners, many of them with medical offices, complained about losing easy access to handicapped parking. The city worked with the project manager and devised a plan to reconstruct a portion of the parking lot quickly so it could be returned to service for those businesses and their clients.

City Manager Rachael Tabelski said she expects spaces to be striped next week, and the lot will open soon after that is completed.

