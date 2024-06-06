Peace Garden unveils five new interpretive panels about project's history and intent

International Peace Garden committee members.

Photo by Howard Owens.

The International Peace Garden Committee unveiled five new interpretive panels along the Peace Garden trail on Thursday.

The panels help explain the history and significance of the Peace Garden.

"Fourteen years ago, we had no idea what an impact this garden would have on its citizens," said Barb Toal. "This beautiful spot in Downtown Batavia brings visitors from all over the world to celebrate peace among other countries."

The intent of the garden, Toal said, is to foster peace throughout the world.

"We get visitors from all over the world," said founder Paula Savage. "Someone will be here from Germany, someone from the Netherlands, and they bring their families with them because the garden is connected to the world. That's the reason for the flags (in the garden). Every flag represents a country that has received a Peace Garden."

The panels were funded by a NYS Re-Grant program administered by GO ART!

Barb Toal shares a commendation from Assemblyman Steve Hawley. Paula Savage is on her left.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Frank Panepento plays the National Anthem.

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens