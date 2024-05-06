Pembroke Fire District honors its most dedicated members at annual dinner

Raymond Mault, Firefighter of the Year, and Chief Jamie Waff.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Many of the honors on Saturday night during the Pembroke Fire District Awards and Installation Dinner at the Fire Hall in Pembroke went to those men and women who showed up for more than 100 calls during 2023 and to those who have put in at least 50 years.

But the Firefighter of the Year Award went to somebody who didn't go on the most calls and hasn't yet made it to 50 years but, despite battling an illness, has still made his presence felt.

"I usually run it past all my chiefs to see if we have a general consensus of who is deserving (of Firefighter of the Year)," said Chief Jamie Waff. "This year, it was a dictatorship of one. I just basically said. "No." Usually, we base it on call volume and training. You know, leadership. Well, this person didn't have the most calls. But he's shown everyone here how strong he is, the courage he has, that dedication that he has to this fire company. When he got sick, he was worried about not being able to make his 10% (of calls) to stay active. But he's still here for maintenance. He's still here for the calls he can make."

Raymond Mault is Pembroke's 2023 Firefighter of the Year.

Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Steve Hawley were on hand, in part, to honor the four people with 50-plus years of service to the Pembroke Fire District (Both the Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department and the Indian Falls Volunteer Fire Department are part of the district).

Both Borrello and Hawley highlighted the importance of volunteer fire services.

"You know, it's funny," said Borrello, "when you gave out awards for one year (of service), there were a few giggles in the room. But I've got news for you. Most of the people out there have zero years, and they're gonna continue to zero years. You're the folks that are stepping up to do the things that other people won't do."

Borello said there are 80,000 volunteer firefighters in New York, and their volunteer fire service saves state taxpayers more than $4.7 billion in public safety expenses.

"Whether it's one year, 30 years, or 50 years, God bless what you do," Borrello said.

Hawley said volunteering is part of the fabric of America.

"The most positive thing that we can do is volunteer, and that's what you do each and every day," Hawley said.

George Klotzbach, left, with an award for more than 50 years of service to the Pembroke Fire District.

Photo by Howard Owens

Norm Waff recognized for more than 50 years of service.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Ed Mileham recognized for more than 50 years of service.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Pembroke Fire Chief Jamie Waff, with 20 years serving as chief, received a card and a gift from the district.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Dave Linneborn received the EMS Member of the Year award.

Photo by Howard Owens

The members with more than 100 calls in 2023 were (not in order): Ron Tyx, Craig Blake, Jimmy Garrett, LuAnne Mileham, Dan Mault, Roger Mault, Dave Linneborn, George Klotzbach, Dave Olsen, Kevin Ross (not pictured), and Ed Mileham.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Members of the truck committee (not in order): Jimmy Garrett, Norm Waff, Dan Mault, Gerg Warren, and Ron Tyx.

Photo by Howard Owens.

District Commissioners (Not in order): Adam Schafer, LuAnne Mileham, Shane Savage, Jimmy Garrett, and Michele Sformo.

Photo by Howard Owens.

