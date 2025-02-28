Pembroke graduate critically injured in accident out of ICU, making 'amazing progress'

Anneka Pray, the 18-year-old Pembroke graduate who was critically injured a week ago in a motor vehicle accident near Syracuse, is making "amazing progress," according to Tracy Rudolph.

Rudolph is the organizer of a GoFundMe.com page set up to assist Pray and her family following the accident.

Pray, who has been blind since birth, sustained a traumatic brain injury.

Rudolph writes: "She was heavily sedated and minimally responsive last Friday. Today, she has been moved out of the ICU to a bed on the pediatric floor. Anneka is eating, drinking, talking and walking. She will be transferred to neurology rehab next week. This progress is possible because of your prayers. Thank you for praying faithfully for Anneka's brain recovery. Please keep praying for recovery with her brain, fractured skull and carotid artery—blessings to all of you."

