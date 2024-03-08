Pembroke High School presents the musical 'Cinderella' this weekend

Grace Strassburg as the title character in the Pembroke High School production of "Cinderella."

Photo by Howard Owens.

Opening on Friday night in the Pembroke High School Auditorium is the school's production of the musical "Cinderella."

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students.

"Come watch that sweet, innocent young maiden as she is terrorized by those closest to her and by the evasive love she so desperately craves," said Director Andy Clark. "Witness a brand new script with new characters and new songs in addition to some of the songs and characters from the original musical."

The cast:

Cinderella, Grace Strassburg

Prince Topher, Charles Stringham

Madame, the Stepmother, Sarah Forness

Charlotte, Stepsister, Emily Guilian

Gabrielle, Stepsister, Mikayla Stringham

Marie, the Fairy Godmother, Lindsey Zanghi

Sebastian, the Lord Chancellor, Sam Burton

Lord Pinkleton, James Childs

Jean Michelle, Micah Forness

"Our show this year also features a brand new set design team that far exceeded my expectations," Clark said. "I call them the 'Amazing Eight.' They are Stephanie and Tim Benson, Jessica and Zack Dawson, Summer Forness, Justin Reynolds, Patti Schafer and Rodney Stringham. We couldn't have done this show without them. "

Photos by Howard Owens.