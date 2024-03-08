Pembroke High School presents the musical 'Cinderella' this weekend

Opening on Friday night in the Pembroke High School Auditorium is the school's production of the musical "Cinderella."
Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students.
"Come watch that sweet, innocent young maiden as she is terrorized by those closest to her and by the evasive love she so desperately craves," said Director Andy Clark. "Witness a brand new script with new characters and new songs in addition to some of the songs and characters from the original musical."
The cast:
- Cinderella, Grace Strassburg
- Prince Topher, Charles Stringham
- Madame, the Stepmother, Sarah Forness
- Charlotte, Stepsister, Emily Guilian
- Gabrielle, Stepsister, Mikayla Stringham
- Marie, the Fairy Godmother, Lindsey Zanghi
- Sebastian, the Lord Chancellor, Sam Burton
- Lord Pinkleton, James Childs
- Jean Michelle, Micah Forness
"Our show this year also features a brand new set design team that far exceeded my expectations," Clark said. "I call them the 'Amazing Eight.' They are Stephanie and Tim Benson, Jessica and Zack Dawson, Summer Forness, Justin Reynolds, Patti Schafer and Rodney Stringham. We couldn't have done this show without them. "