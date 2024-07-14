People are sharing hoax post on Facebook about missing boy in Batavia

A post in a Batavia-related group about a three-year-old lost in Batavia is a hoax, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The post on Facebook contains a couple of clues that it's a hoax.

The post says "Deputy Ryan Braidley" took the child to the "police station."

There is no Deputy Ryan Braidley in Genesee County. A police station would imply a Batavia Police Department case, not a Sheriff's Office case.

At the time of this story, the post had been shared by 154 people.

The account of the original poster may also be fake. The account's page has posts that appear to be spam.

Batavia Chief of Police Shawn Heubusch said users should be careful about sharing unverified information.

"Social media is a great resource for keeping in touch with friends and family, but everyone should be cautious about what they share publicly," Heubusch said. "Especially if they have not verified the information to be true and it has not come from a credible source. Sharing false information on social media can cause unnecessary panic and confusion."