Kelly Heilemann, Pamela Ware, Robin Ettinger (all DAR members), Michael Doktor, deputy mayor for the village of Corfu, and Jesica Doktor, a prospective DAR member).

Photo by Howard Owens.

Members of the Anna Ingalsbe Lovell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution partnered with the Holland Land Office Museum on Wednesday to honor veterans from all eras, giving away pins, flags, challenge coins, stickers, and Constitution booklets.

"It's just our way of the DAR to help serve veterans and our mission to thank them for everything they've done for our country," said Robin Ettinger.