 Skip to main content

Photo: St. Paul student wins ride to school in fire truck

By Howard B. Owens
st-paul-coloring-contest-winner

Josephina Varland, a student at St. Paul Lutheran School, got a ride to school on Thursday morning in Batavia Fire's Engine 12.

The ride was Varland's reward for winning CIty Fire's safety coloring contest for her school.

Photos by Howard Owens.

st-paul-coloring-contest-winner

Authentically Local