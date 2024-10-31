Photo: St. Paul student wins ride to school in fire truck

Josephina Varland, a student at St. Paul Lutheran School, got a ride to school on Thursday morning in Batavia Fire's Engine 12.
The ride was Varland's reward for winning CIty Fire's safety coloring contest for her school.
Photos by Howard Owens.
