Photos: A beautiful day for music and art at Batavia Ramble

By Howard B. Owens
The Cowboy Vampires performed on Jackson Street.
Photo by Howard Owens

The sun was out and people were in a happy place in Downtown Batavia on Saturday for the 2024 Batavia Ramble Music & Arts Fest, which was spread out over Jackson Street, School Street, and, of course, in Jackson Square.

For a lot of people and musicians, the festival was their first experience with the new stage in the square.

It received rave reviews for visibility and acoustics. The soundman said it was a big improvement, with the metal ceiling providing a great acoustic reflection.

The stage was funded by a state grant as part of a larger city of Batavia project to transform Jackson Street into a more attractive public square.  The total grant was for $750,000 with the stage being just one component of the costs.

Twenty-five acts performed on two stages, including the stage on Jackson Street.

Shotgun Pauly
Photo by Oward Owens
Distant View
Photo by Howard Owens
Photo by Howard Owens
Photo by Howard Owens
Photo by Howard Owens
Photo by Howard Owens
The Rock-A-Bully's
Photo by Howard Owens
Shotgun Pauly
Photo by Howard Owens
Photo by Howard Owens
Photos by Howard Owens
Photos by Howard Owens
Photo by Howard Owens
Sons of Luther
Photo by Howard Owens
Sons of Luther
Photo by Howard Owens
Sons of Luther
Photo by Howard Owens
Sons of Luther
Photo by Howard Owens
Sons of Luther
Photo by Howard Owens
The Royal Halls
Photo by Howard Owens
The Royal Halls
Photo by Howard Owens
Logan Music, 302 Ellicott St., Batavia, donated a guitar as a Ramble fundraising raffle prize, and Zach Burgess won it. And there are a couple of interesting storylines around Zach's prize.  The first winning ticket was to Bob Trombley., who immediately donated it back so somebody else might have a chance to win it. Zach's band, Zackstreet Boys, played the Ramble a few years ago, and he mistakenly left behind a double-sided Hercules guitar stand. At the Ramble on Saturday, Stephen Kowalcyk tells him his guitar stand is being used to hold the Ovation guitar, one of the raffle prizes (there were also Buffalo Bills tickets), suggesting he remember to take it with him later. Well, Zach, by luck, left with the guitar stand and guitar.  Pictures, Kowalcyk, Burgess, and Jermey Logan.
Photo by Howard Owens.

