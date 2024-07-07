Photos: A beautiful day for music and art at Batavia Ramble

The Cowboy Vampires performed on Jackson Street.

Photo by Howard Owens

The sun was out and people were in a happy place in Downtown Batavia on Saturday for the 2024 Batavia Ramble Music & Arts Fest, which was spread out over Jackson Street, School Street, and, of course, in Jackson Square.

For a lot of people and musicians, the festival was their first experience with the new stage in the square.

It received rave reviews for visibility and acoustics. The soundman said it was a big improvement, with the metal ceiling providing a great acoustic reflection.

The stage was funded by a state grant as part of a larger city of Batavia project to transform Jackson Street into a more attractive public square. The total grant was for $750,000 with the stage being just one component of the costs.

Twenty-five acts performed on two stages, including the stage on Jackson Street.

Shotgun Pauly

Photo by Oward Owens

Distant View

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

The Rock-A-Bully's

Photo by Howard Owens

Shotgun Pauly

Photo by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Photos by Howard Owens

Photos by Howard Owens

Photo by Howard Owens

Sons of Luther

Photo by Howard Owens

Sons of Luther

Photo by Howard Owens

Sons of Luther

Photo by Howard Owens

Sons of Luther

Photo by Howard Owens

Sons of Luther

Photo by Howard Owens

The Royal Halls

Photo by Howard Owens

The Royal Halls

Photo by Howard Owens