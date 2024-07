The Bacon Brothers, touring in support of their fifth studio album, Ballad of the Brothers, stopped at Batavia Downs on Friday night.

Brothers Kevin Bacon, famed actor, and Michael Bacon, an Emmy-winning songwriter, formed their duo 30 years ago.

Their sound is solidly Americana, and their songwriting has earned them a strong fanbase.

Photos by Nick Serrata.