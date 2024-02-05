Photos: Batavia High School hosts annual winterguard competition

Batavia High School hosted a winterguard competition, as it does annually, on Saturday.

Winterguard is the indoor version of color guard, and the teams are judged on the effectiveness of their program, including colors and props selected for the performance, on dance technique, equipment used, and the speed and efficiency of setting up for their performance and removing their set after the performance.

Photos are of Batavia's cadet team. The varsity squad performed later in the evening.

Photos by Howard Owens.