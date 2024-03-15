Photos: Body of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello carried to Call Arena at GCC, where services will be held

The casket of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello, who died in the line of duty on Sunday morning, was carried by Hearst on Friday morning from the Gilmartin Funeral Home to the Call Arena at GCC.

The route went down Park Road, past the Sheriff's Office, then to Route 98, to West Saile Drive, to Bank Street, to Assemblyman R. Stephen Hawley Drive.

The casket was then carried into Call Arena by a Sheriff's Office detail prior to calling hours on Friday afternoon.

Sanfratello's funeral will be held in the Call Arena at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Photos by Howard Owens.