Photos: Chamber of Commerce honors the best for 2024 in business and community service

By Howard B. Owens
peggy marone chamber awards
Peggy Marone, diretor of Leadership Genesee, received the Wolcott “Jay” Humphrey III Excellence in Community Leadership Award.
Photo by Howard Owens

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce presented its 2024 honorees with their awards during a ceremony at Batavia Downs on Saturday night.

Profiles of each of this year's winners:

micky charters
Mickey Charters, Geneseean of the Year
Photo by Howard Owens
paul figalow
Paul Figlow kept the jokes coming as emcee.
Photo by Howard Owens
h.e. turner
H.E. Turner, Business of the Year
Photo by Howard Owens
jeff heubusch southside deli
Jeff Heubusch, Southside Deli, Small Business of the Year
Photo by Howard Owens
alexander equipment
Alexander Equipment, Agricultural Business of the Year
Photo by Howard Owens
meraki
Kate Willson and the staff of Meraki Beauty Salon, winner of the Entrepreneurial Business of the Year.
Photo by Howard Owens
stephanee surabien critter crew
Stephanee Surabian with her children accepting the Special Service Award for the 4-H Critter Crew.
Photo by Howard Owens
brian cousins
Brian Cousins, president of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.
Photo by Howard Owens

 

 

