Photos: Chamber of Commerce honors the best for 2024 in business and community service

Peggy Marone, diretor of Leadership Genesee, received the Wolcott “Jay” Humphrey III Excellence in Community Leadership Award.

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce presented its 2024 honorees with their awards during a ceremony at Batavia Downs on Saturday night.

Profiles of each of this year's winners:

Mickey Charters, Geneseean of the Year

Paul Figlow kept the jokes coming as emcee.

H.E. Turner, Business of the Year

Jeff Heubusch, Southside Deli, Small Business of the Year

Alexander Equipment, Agricultural Business of the Year

Kate Willson and the staff of Meraki Beauty Salon, winner of the Entrepreneurial Business of the Year.

Stephanee Surabian with her children accepting the Special Service Award for the 4-H Critter Crew.

