A Juneteenth Celebration was held in Williams Park on Saturday afternoon.

The event included food, live music, and vendor booths.

It was organized by Just Kings, a Batavia-based community group.

Juneteenth falls on Wednesday this year. On June 19, 1865, the last slaves still being held in bondage in Texas were freed, bringing to an end an ugly chapter of United States history.

Photos by Howard Owens.

Jhensy Etienme displays a guitar-inspired purse on sale on Saturday in her vendor booth at the Juneteenth celebration in Williams Park. Etienme started her business, Unique Haitian Vybez, about a month ago. Born in Haiti, Etienme was raised in Batavia. She sells, like the business name suggests, unique items made in Haiti, such as jewelry and accessories. She is also planning on a booth at the Genesee County Fair in July.

Batavia PD officers were on hand for the event with a patrol car on display, which two-year-old King James thoroughly enjoyed.

Terry Smith

NYS Attorney General Letitia James is speaking with a group of local Democrats.