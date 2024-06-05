Photos: DWI drill gives students idea what it’s like at a fatal accident scene

Elba Fire, with assistance from Mercy Flight/EMS, the Sheriff's Office, Emergency Dispatch, Byron Fire, H.E. Turner Funeral Homes, and the Office of Emergency Services, staged the annual pre-prom DWI drill for seniors at Elba High School on Wednesday morning.

The drill stages the scene of a DWI-related fatal accident. The purpose is to give students a realistic view of what happens at a serious injury/fatal accident scene and how it impacts family, friends, and community members.

Photos by Howard Owens