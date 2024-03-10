Photos: Easter Bunny at Oliver's

By Howard B. Owens Mar 10, 2024, 10:08pm This page is only available to Early Access supporters. Sign up to get access. The Easter Bunny photobombs Paisley Dieter, 18 months, and Emmaline Dieter, five, while Ashley Russo gets a shot at Oliver's Candies on Saturday. Paisley was a little unsure about this Easter Bunny thing.Photo by Howard Owens. Paisley Dieter and Emmaline Dieter.Photo by Howard Owens. Mayle Fagan and Autumn Fagan, both nine, with the Easter Bunny and Kim Fagan.Photo by Howard Owens. Photo by Howard Owens. Oliver's Candies Easter Bunny news