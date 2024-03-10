 Skip to main content

Photos: Easter Bunny at Oliver's

By Howard B. Owens
The Easter Bunny photobombs Paisley Dieter, 18 months, and Emmaline Dieter, five, while Ashley Russo gets a shot at Oliver's Candies on Saturday. Paisley was a little unsure about this Easter Bunny thing.
Photo by Howard Owens.
Paisley Dieter and Emmaline Dieter.
Photo by Howard Owens.
Mayle Fagan and Autumn Fagan, both nine, with the Easter Bunny and Kim Fagan.
Photo by Howard Owens.
Photo by Howard Owens.

