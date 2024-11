Ward 5 and Ward 6 (District 06-01) Ascension Parish, 15 Sumner St., Batavia.

It's Election Day 2024 across the nation, and all polls are open in Genesee County.

As one voter noted this morning, with the good weather, there's no excuse not to vote (if you haven't already).

Polls close at 9 p.m.

Ward 1, The Salvation Army, 529 East Main St., Batavia.

Ward 3, Senior Center, 2 Bank St., Batavia

Ward 2, Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia

Ward 6, District 06-02, 400 Towers, 400 East Main St., Batavia.

