Photos: Genesee Ted opens up Labor Daze in Oakfield

Genesee Ted kicked off three days of live music in Oakfield for the Labor Daze Music & Food Festival.

Also on Saturday, Mayday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Dave Viterna Group from 7 to 10 p.m.

On Sunday:

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Russ Peters Group

12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Eaglez tribute to The Eagles

3:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Hazzard Country

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Nerds Gone Wild

On Monday:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Salvatore

1 to 4 p.m.: Terry Buchwald tribute to Elvis

4 to 7 p.m.: Songbirds tribute to Fleetwood Mac

The Labor Daze Parade is at 10 a.m. on Monday

Photos by Howard Owens