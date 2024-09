Shawn Woodward fries up a blooming onion. Woodward said he thinks the first time he tried a blooming onion himself was as a child at the Elba Onion Festival.

Photo by Howard Owens.

The Oakfield Labor Daze Music and Food Festival has two main components. We've covered the weekend's music. Here's a look at the other part of the festival -- all the good food being served up by about a dozen vendors.

Monday's Schedule:

10 a.m.: Parade

11 a.m.: Salvatore

1 p.m.: Terry Buchwald (Elvis)

4 p.m.: Songbirds (Fleetwood Mac)

And food vendors all day.

Joel Hamm cooking in the Oakfield Betterment Committee food booth.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Felix Elimihele from Kitchen Africana in the Greece Mall.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.