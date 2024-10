The Harlem Wizards visited Oakfield-Alabama High School on Wednesday and put on a show, demonstrating their trick ball handling, shots, and high-level basketball skills while playing a game against a team comprised of OA teachers and staff.

The Oakfield-Alabama PTO hosted the fundraiser. During half-time, souvenirs were on sale, and players autographed items. Half-time was followed by a three-minute game between O-A elementary school students.

Photos by Howard Owens.