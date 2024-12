Photo by Howard Owens.

The Service of Remembrance, sponsored annually by H.E. Turner Funeral Homes, was held Wednesday evening at Northgate Free Methodist Church.

The service is an opportunity for area residents who mourn the loss of a loved one to experience solace and comfort.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Becca Johnson and Andrea Moore.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Andrea Moore with a reading from Philippians 4:4-9.

Photo by Howard Owens.