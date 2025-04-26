Photos: John Innes Memorial Truck Parade through Stafford

John F. Innes III, age 61, of Stafford, who passed away on March 29, was honored today with a truck memorial parade on Saturday from the Genesee County Fairgrounds through Stafford.
More than 50 trucks participated in the parade.
It was organized by Bruce Scofield, owner of Scofield Transfer & Recycling Inc., where Innes worked for nine years.
"He was like family to everyone at Scofield Transfer & Recycling," Scofield said. "He was a great employee. He never called in sick the entire time he worked for me."
Scofield said more than 250 people attended a celebration of life after the parade.
Photos by Howard Owens.