Photos: John Innes Memorial Truck Parade through Stafford

John F. Innes III, age 61, of Stafford, who passed away on March 29, was honored today with a truck memorial parade on Saturday from the Genesee County Fairgrounds through Stafford.

More than 50 trucks participated in the parade.

It was organized by Bruce Scofield, owner of Scofield Transfer & Recycling Inc., where Innes worked for nine years.

"He was like family to everyone at Scofield Transfer & Recycling," Scofield said. "He was a great employee. He never called in sick the entire time he worked for me."

Scofield said more than 250 people attended a celebration of life after the parade.

Photos by Howard Owens.