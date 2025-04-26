 Skip to main content

Photos: John Innes Memorial Truck Parade through Stafford

By Howard B. Owens
john innis memorial truck parade

John F. Innes III, age 61, of Stafford, who passed away on March 29, was honored today with a truck memorial parade on Saturday from the Genesee County Fairgrounds through Stafford.

More than 50 trucks participated in the parade.

It was organized by Bruce Scofield, owner of Scofield Transfer & Recycling Inc., where Innes worked for nine years.

"He was like family to everyone at Scofield Transfer & Recycling," Scofield said. "He was a great employee. He never called in sick the entire time he worked for me."

Scofield said more than 250 people attended a celebration of life after the parade.

Photos by Howard Owens.

john innis memorial truck parade
john innis memorial truck parade
john innis memorial truck parade
john innis memorial truck parade
john innis memorial truck parade
john innis memorial truck parade

