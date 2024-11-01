Photos: Legends and Stars opens at Batavia Downs

It's Legends and Stars Weekend at Batavia Downs, which includes a memorabilia show in the Parks Place Events Center and autograph sessions for several retired sports stars.

The show opened Friday evening and will continue on Saturday.

The new CEO and president of Western Regional Off-Track Betting, Byron Brown, was on hand Friday, mingling with guests and vendors. This visit was documented by a video crew, capturing footage for planned future TV commercials promoting Batavia Downs as an event center.

Here's Saturday's autograph session lineup:

Mark Recchi, 11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

Pierre Turgeon, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Brett Hull, 12:00 – 12:45 p.m.

Scott Norwood, 12:30 – 1:15 p.m.

Chris Chelios, 1:15 – 2:00 p.m.

Howard Ballard, 1:45 – 2:00 p.m.

Bruce Smith, 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Eric Wood, 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Cornelius Bennett, 3:00 – 3:45 p.m.

Darryl Talley, 3:00 – 3:45 p.m.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Photos by Howard Owens.