Photos: LoVeSeXy pays tribute to the musical artistry of Prince at Batavia Downs

LoVeSexy, a Boston-based band that pays tribute to the music of Prince, played to a packed house in Park Place at Batavia Downs on Saturday night.
The band members:
- Giovanni Morant, Lead Vocals, Guitar, Keys & Trumpet
- Anthony C. Grant, Sax, Keyboards, Flute, Vocals & Percussion
- Jodee Frawlee, Lead Guitar & Vocals
- Brian Eggleston, Keyboards & Vocals
- Jeffrey Gilman, Bass & Vocals
- Chris Botelho, Drums & Samples
Previously: LoVeSeXy pays tribute to the music and artistry of Prince on March 9 at Batavia Downs
Photos by Howard Owens