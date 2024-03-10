 Skip to main content

Photos: LoVeSeXy pays tribute to the musical artistry of Prince at Batavia Downs

By Howard B. Owens
lovesexy at Batavia Downs prince tribute

LoVeSexy, a Boston-based band that pays tribute to the music of Prince, played to a packed house in Park Place at Batavia Downs on Saturday night.

The band members:

  • Giovanni Morant, Lead Vocals, Guitar, Keys & Trumpet
  • Anthony C. Grant, Sax, Keyboards, Flute, Vocals & Percussion
  • Jodee Frawlee,  Lead Guitar & Vocals
  • Brian Eggleston, Keyboards & Vocals
  • Jeffrey Gilman, Bass & Vocals
  • Chris Botelho, Drums & Samples

Previously: LoVeSeXy pays tribute to the music and artistry of Prince on March 9 at Batavia Downs

Photos by Howard Owens

lovesexy at Batavia Downs prince tribute
lovesexy at Batavia Downs prince tribute
lovesexy at Batavia Downs prince tribute
lovesexy at Batavia Downs prince tribute
lovesexy at Batavia Downs prince tribute
lovesexy at Batavia Downs prince tribute
lovesexy at Batavia Downs prince tribute
lovesexy at Batavia Downs prince tribute
lovesexy at Batavia Downs prince tribute

Authentically Local